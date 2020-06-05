John (Les) Kos passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 31, 2020 in Perrysburg, Ohio at the age of 73.
John is survived by his wife Deborah and their daughter Lauren, as well as his son David and daughter Kimberly from a previous marriage, brother Philip (Deborah), father-in-law Joel Zvanovec (Jeannie), brothers-in-law Jay Zvanovec and Jon Zvanovec, four nieces and two granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Roberta, and his brother Larry.
John was born on December 30, 1946 to John and Roberta (Sprink) Kos. He grew up in Whitehouse, Ohio, graduating from Anthony Wayne High School in 1964, and Bowling Green State University in 1968. After serving in the Air Force, he began a long and successful career in the life insurance industry, where he qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table “Top of the Table” award. John worked hard to build his business which afforded him the freedom to enjoy his many interests, all of which included wheels.
John loved to build models and always had a car or airplane (sometimes both) in process. He enjoyed collecting anything with wheels, big or small, and made many friends who shared his interests along the way. John made us laugh and always had a story to share, and he could remember every joke he ever heard. He was generous with his time and knowledge, teaching insurance classes and serving on various boards and committees, the most recent of which was a several year involvement with Adopt America Network.
John will be remembered as a fun, hardworking man of integrity who was fiercely independent and liked to think big. He was loved by his family and friends who mourn his passing, miss him dearly, and remember him fondly.
A celebration of John’s life will be scheduled for a later date once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Adopt America Network at 3100 Central Ave., Ste. 225, Toledo, OH 43606, or a charity of the donor’s choice. The family would like to thank all John’s caregivers for their efforts and dedication. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com.