John Kurfess, 84, left this earth for eternal life on August 18, 2022. He was born in Wood County on November 3, 1937 and has been a lifetime resident of the Perrysburg area. John was a graduate of Troy Luckey High School, now known as Eastwood High School. He was a three-year veteran of the U.S. Navy with active duty from 1955 – 1958 completing two U.S. Navy Class A service schools. John’s career included 18 years in production agriculture, owning and operating a dairy and contract tomato growing business for Heinz and Hunt processing companies. His second career was as owner and President of Valleybrook Realty, Inc., a real estate and small development company.
Throughout John’s life, he enjoyed a wide variety of civic and social membership activities. He served on the Board of Trustees for The Greater Toledo YMCA as founder and Charter President of the Northern Wood County YMCA. John also served as Trustee for the Perrysburg Arts Council and President of the Perrysburg Symphony Board of Trustees. As a 45-year charter member of the Perrysburg Rotary Club, he served on various boards and committees and became President of the Perrysburg Rotary Club in 1989 – 1990 and Rotary District 6600 Governor
in 1995 - 1996. During John’s Rotary involvement, he was very active in MESA (Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad) and served as the corporation’s Board President in 1997 – 1998. John visited all seven countries in Central America numerous times to help participating Central American Rotary Clubs distribute medical equipment including fire trucks and ambulances. John’s four sons traveled with him in the work of Rotary International Service. John was a member of The American Legion Post 240 and was also designated Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce Business Citizen of the Year in 1998.
John was a born leader and loved adventure, whether it be boating, classic car rides, special holiday events or trying exotic foods.
Left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Ruth Glanzman, John’s sons Brian (Sandra), Mark (Beverlee), Michael and Eric, as well as his sister, Dr. Nancy Johnson, brother, Charles (Helyn) Kurfess, and sister-in-law Mary (Jim), grandchildren Ryan (Emily), Brittney, Ashley, John, Jordan, Joshua, Justin, and Sydney, great grandchildren Harmony, Mycah, Megan, and Tyler, mothers of John’s sons Mary Susan Kurfess and Carol Kurfess, extended family and friends and faithful companion, Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Margaret Kurfess, and his brother, James.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m., to 12 p.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022 with a Funeral Service at 12 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike Perrysburg, OH. Rev. Mike Hughes will officiate. John will be laid to rest in Troy Township Cemetery at a family committal service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any contributions be sent to Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad Foundation Inc., 1092 Bending Brook Lane, Waterville, Ohio 43566-1612 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 279, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, Ohio 43463.