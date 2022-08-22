John Kurfess, 84, left this earth for eternal life on August 18, 2022. He was born in Wood County on November 3, 1937 and has been a lifetime resident of the Perrysburg area. John was a graduate of Troy Luckey High School, now known as Eastwood High School. He was a three-year veteran of the U.S. Navy with active duty from 1955 – 1958 completing two U.S. Navy Class A service schools. John’s career included 18 years in production agriculture, owning and operating a dairy and contract tomato growing business for Heinz and Hunt processing companies. His second career was as owner and President of Valleybrook Realty, Inc., a real estate and small development company.

Throughout John’s life, he enjoyed a wide variety of civic and social membership activities. He served on the Board of Trustees for The Greater Toledo YMCA as founder and Charter President of the Northern Wood County YMCA. John also served as Trustee for the Perrysburg Arts Council and President of the Perrysburg Symphony Board of Trustees. As a 45-year charter member of the Perrysburg Rotary Club, he served on various boards and committees and became President of the Perrysburg Rotary Club in 1989 – 1990 and Rotary District 6600 Governor