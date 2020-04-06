John Junior Nagel of Custar passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in the home where he was born and lived for most of his 92 years.
John arrived on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927, the only son of John P. and Caroline Mary (Maas) Nagel. He married Virginia Ruskey on June 22, 1953, and they shared 58 years together before her death in 2011.
John was a life-long member of St. Louis Parish and an alumnus of St. Louis School. After graduating from Milton High School, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served from 1945-1948 as a mechanic working on some of the Navy’s first jet aircraft.
John was employed for 30 years as a maintenance mechanic and electrician at the former Metal Forge Company, Deshler, retiring in 1992. He also provided lawn care for the Custar United Methodist Church and the Village of Custar for many years.
“Junior” as he was known by many, was devoted to his faith, his family and his community. He was a lifetime member of the Milton Township Fire Department, with more than 50 years of active service, and a former Emergency Medical Technician with Weston EMS, acting as chief from 1984-1985. John was a member of Norcross-Meyers American Legion Post 305 and was privileged to be selected for the Northwest Ohio Honor Flight in 2011.
John’s survivors include his children: Mike (Leslie), McClure; Ron (Beth), Custar; Linda (Brad) Leimgruber, Cygnet; Cindy (Richard) Morris, Pemberville and Cheryl, Custar; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, an infant sister, Mary Anna Elizabeth, preceded him in death.
John will be laid to rest in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery with a private service officiated by Fr. Jeff Walker. A memorial mass will be planned for a future date. You are encouraged to witness his funeral procession which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Milton Township Fire Department and process through Custar, passing by the St. Louis Church for the tolling of the church bells in his honor.
The family suggests memorials to St. Louis Church; Milton Township Fire Department or Weston EMS. Memorials may be mailed to the Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Deshler, Ohio 43516.
Please visit www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com to share messages and view his memorial tribute video.