John “JD” DeSmith, 67, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1952 to the late Ardie and Betty DeSmith.
John is survived by his sisters Loreli Espen and Kathy Hafner both of Bowling Green; sister-in-law Rosemary DeSmith of Custar; many many nieces and nephews and his pet D. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul DeSmith.
To generations of “Townies” he was JD from Howard’s but to his family he was a beloved brother and uncle. John graduated from Bowing Green High School. He worked at Howard’s Club H for years. He enjoyed fishing and music, especially Jazz and Blues and spent his entire life rescuing dogs.
Memorial contributions in John’s honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society.
Services will be private.
