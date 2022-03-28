John J. McGowan II, age 56, of Oak Harbor, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. He was born on May 17, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio to John J. & Mary Anne (Flint) McGowan. John married Dawn Beck on December 13, 1986, at the Wayne Church of Christ.
Surviving John is his mother, Mary Anne; wife, Dawn of Wayne; son, Josh McGowan of Oak Harbor; daughter, Stephanie (Zach) Hathaway of Wayne; brother, William (Michele) McGowan of Versailles, Kentucky; sister, Christina Chretien of Rochester, New Hampshire; and grandchildren, Jade, Ethan, Layla, Timothy, Jordan, Cara, and Mason. He was preceded in death by his father, John; and brothers, Joseph & Kevin.
John was a 1983 graduate of Lakota High School, and then served his Country proudly in the Army National Guard. He worked as a Sales Rep for many years at Kimball Midwest, and among many hobbies, he enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and spending time with his family, friends, and his furry companion, Wagz.
Friends will be received from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. A Catholic Holy Mass will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green with Father Tom McQuillen officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to John’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.