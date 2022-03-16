John Heckman
September 4, 1945 – March 15, 2022
John Raymond Heckman (76) of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 15th, 2022.
He was born on September 4, 1945, in Wood County, Ohio to the late Ray and Ruth Heckman.
John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Prop, their son Thomas and daughter Katrina with husband David Livengood, and grandchildren Lucy, Brynn and Andrew. He is also survived by his brother, Richard and wife Connie Heckman.
He was preceded in death by his sister Lois and husband Lloyd Hill, and his brother Russel Heckman and wife Nancy.
John retired from Macys in 2009 after working for 28 years in the Miami/Florida headquarters of Burdines and then Macys. He enjoyed cheering on the South Florida sports teams, and took great pride in growing citrus and other exotic fruits at home. During retirement he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, cruising and volunteering.
Funeral services for John will be held at St Paul Lutheran Church in Weston, FL, on Sunday, March 20th at 2 p.m. The address is 580 Indian Trace, Weston, FL 33326.
The Interment Service will be held at the South Florida National (VA) Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL on Thursday, March 31st at 1 p.m. sharp. Please queue by car in lane 3 and arrive early as the service is 15 minutes in length.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St Paul Lutheran Church, 580 Indian Trace, Weston, FL 33326 or to Feeding South Florida, 2501 SW 32 Terrace, Pembroke Park, FL 33023.