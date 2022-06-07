John H. Bresler, age 84, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. He was born on November 19, 1937, in Fostoria to the late Herman Phillip & H. Lucille (Klopp) Bresler. John married Paulette Schuerman on July 29, 1967, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, Ohio.
Surviving John is his loving wife of 54 years, Paulette; daughters, Pamela (Shawn) Frankfather of Bloomdale, Robin (Michael) Cook of Upper Arlington, Ohio; brothers, Phillip (Deanna) Bresler of Bloomdale, Ed (Sally) Bresler of Bloomdale, Ralph (Joyce) Bresler of Van Buren; and grandchildren, Evan, Aidan, and Jessica. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman & Lucille; and an infant brother.
John was a 1955 graduate of Bloomdale High School, and then served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was a self employed farmer for many years, officially retiring in 1998. John was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville where he served on the Board of Deacons, was a Trustee, and was on the Parish Education Board. He was a member of the Ohio Farmers Union, elected official for the Wood County Farm Service Agency Board, member of the State Farm Service Agency, and a former chairman of the Perry Township Zoning Committee.
Friends will be received from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tim Philabaum officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, with a bereavement luncheon immediately following back at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Memorial donations may be made to ELCA World Hunger in c/o Bethlehem Lutheran Church (P.O. Box 344 Pemberville, Ohio 43450) or to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to John’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.