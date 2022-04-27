John Edward Robinson, age 80, of Tontogany, OH passed away peacefully on April 26, 2022. He was born on April 15,1942 to Gerald (Buck) Robinson and Margaret (Hafner) Robinson in Bowling Green, OH.
He worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, OH for two years before retiring from working 35 years at the Wood County Highway Department in Bowling Green, OH. Also in his spare time he worked part time at Or’s Sunoco in Haskins, OH.
John attended 10 years in the Tontogany School system and graduated from Otsego High School in Tontogany in 1960 where he also played football.
He was a Yankees fan and loved to fish, play cards, golf, dancing, gardening, flea markets, eating good food, going on bus trips to attractions in neighboring states and going camping with his family.
John was a member of the Tontogany Presbyterian Church, Tontogany Order of Oddfellows and Lions Club of Haskins, OH.
He was very personable and outgoing. His brother Jerry tells how John influenced him and that no matter where they went John saw someone he knew and he could always carry on a conversation with anyone.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy (Kellermeier), children James (Carrie), Jody (Adam) Stein, grandchildren, Joslyn and Alexis Robinson, Tyler Stein and brother Jerry(Melva)Robinson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington Street, Tontogany, OH beginning at 10:00 am followed by the funeral service at 12:00. Burial will follow at Tontogany Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tontogany Presbyterian Church or Bridge Home & Hospice. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.