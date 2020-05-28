John Edward Biniker, 81, of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Kingston of Sylvania. John was born March 18, 1939 in Walbridge, Ohio to Elmer and Irene (Persing) Biniker. John graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1957 and proudly served our country in the United States Army.
John worked for over 33 years driving a truck for various companies, including Rothchilds, Geigers and Roberts Express. He traveled all over the United States in his 18 wheeler and visited and enjoyed many aspects of the country.
He is survived by his brother, Danny (Linda) Biniker; nephews, Gary (Andrea) Urie, Kevin (Reed) Urie, Rick (Lynn) Biniker, Chad (Angie) Biniker and Cindy Biniker. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Donna (Charles) Urie, Harry (Alice) Biniker and Elmer (Eva) Biniker, Jr.
A private graveside service was held for John on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to The American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com.