John Douglas Schultz, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Jan. 2 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after an illness. He was born at home in Bradner, Ohio, in 1942 to Roy Wiley Schultz and Nellie Lucille Kerr. He was 78.
John attended Troy-Luckey and Eastwood high schools and was an all-around sportsman, graduating in 1960. He worked for General Motors Powertrain for 30 years before retiring as a Master Electrician in 1991.
Throughout his life, John loved being outside in nature, and spent his free time fishing, camping, and riding motorcycles. He traveled many miles across the country on his Honda (for which he got much grief from his fellow GM employees). He enjoyed listening to jazz, attending symphony concerts, and visiting the Toledo Museum of Art.
More than anything, he was compassionate, and spent a lot of time helping others. He was a friend of Bill W. for 41 years, and was always willing to sit and talk with anyone at Frisch’s, sharing his experience, strength, and hope.
John is survived by his wife, Joan Bennett Schultz, daughters Jean Schultz-Simon, Sylvania, Ohio, and Erica Lee (Bill), of Bolivar, Missouri, his brother Jim Schultz (Gwen), of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, grandchildren Andrew Lee (Latesha), Caleb Lee (Amy), Nathan Lee (Hayzel), Sandra Lee (Brenton), Ethan Lee, Samuel Lee, and Seth Lee, and eight great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom Schultz (Carole), his brother Jim’s first wife, Sandee Schultz, and grandsons Joshua Lee and William Lee.
A memorial is planned for later in the year, when friends and family are able to safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Metroparks Toledo Foundation, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the Open Door Ministry of Toledo, Ohio.