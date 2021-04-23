John Delmar Roe, age 74, of Fostoria, Ohio left this earth on Thursday (April 22, 2021) at 7:25 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 16, 1946 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Charles & Dorothy “Dot” (Swartz) Roe, Jr. He married Jeanne Vestal on October 1, 1966 and she survives.
Surviving John is his loving wife of 54 years; sons, John (Jeanenne) Roe of North Ridgeville, Ohio, James “Jimmy” Roe of Luckey, Ohio; sisters, Karen (Eugene) Aurand of Wayne, Ohio, Judy Dartt of Risingsun, Ohio; granddaughter, Jennifer; 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Dot; brothers, Jerry Roe, Sr., Kenneth Roe; brother-in-law, Jack Dartt.
John was a 1966 graduate of Lakota High School. He worked at the Chrysler Foundry in Fostoria, Ohio until being transferred to the General Dynamics Lima Army Tank Plant where he retired from in 1989.
John was very proud to have worked where the M1-A1 tank was built.
After retiring he enjoyed helping his brother-in-law, Jerry Vestal, whom he was very close with. John enjoyed fishing, boating, riding motorcycles, camping and most important of all was “Tinkering” in his garage shop. John could fix anything and was always available to help family & friends who were in need of his mechanical ability.
He fought a valiant battle with cancer and the family would like to thank everyone at the Orion Cancer Center in Findlay, Ohio for everything they did to help John for nearly the last four years.
Services for John will be private.
Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to the Orion Cancer Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.
Online condolences may be sent to John’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.