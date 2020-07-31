John D. Thomson died Sunday at his home near Grand Rapids. He was born April 3, 1948 to Jack and Evelyn (Katon) Thomson.
John graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1966. He belonged to the First Presbyterian Church, Masons, American Legend and the NRA. He enjoyed watching sports, his dog and his pet turkey.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Kathy Gaines on July 25, 2019 and his brother Jim Thomson on January 17, 2020.
John is survived by nephew Steve (Amy) Thomson, nieces Jaci Gaines (Tim Carty), Rhonda Gaines Doren, and Ann (Rob) Thomson Slane. Sister-in-law Rae Thomson and brother-in-law Lee Gaines. As well as great nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the Jamie Harter Family, Frank Stickle, Ralph Knape and the many “neighbors” who were helpful and supportive to John over the years.
There will be no service.