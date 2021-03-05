John Cather Dalton, 85, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away March 5, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1935 to the late Herb and Lori (Franzen) Dalton in Watsonville, California. He married Ginger (Brown) Dalton on June 6, 1970 and they were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary last summer.
John is survived by his wife Ginger of Bowling Green, Ohio; daughters: Jennifer (Christopher) Henschen of Bowling Green, Ohio; Marcie (Sam) Hobbs of Bellefourche, South Dakota; grandchildren: Cailyn, Riley, Grace, Aubrie, Dalton, Selah, Cole, Cody, and Jubilee; great-grandchildren Athena and Brailee; sister Nancy Gorrell; and brothers: Ernest (Donna) Dalton; and Stuart Dalton.
John grew up on the family farm in Watsonville, CA which he was very proud of. He earned his bachelors degree in Agriculture Engineering from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California. He worked for the US Department of Agriculture for 38 years retiring in 1994. In 1993 he was given the Award for Superior Service for his outstanding achievement in providing agricultural engineering software to improve irrigation and conservation practices.
John accepted Jesus in the 90’s,whom He loved with all his heart and was involved with a Men’s Bible study for years. He was great at working with his hands and could fix anything. He enjoyed gardening, camping and hiking.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution in John’s honor may be gifted to Bridge Hospice.
A Memorial Service for John will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:00 am at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. The service will stream live via https://www.facebook.com/hannemanfamilyfuneralhomes. Those attending the service in person will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
