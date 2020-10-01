John C. Strickland, 84 of Tontogany passed away September 30, 2020 at Wood County Hospital, under Hospice Care. John was born to Brady & Nora (Barney) Strickland in Ashland, KY.
John worked at H.J. Heinz Company in Bowling Green. John & Betty moved to the Tontogany area around 1967 and opened Sunset Nite Club in 1969 until his retirement in 1981. John was known in Tontogany as the guy that helped others in town, whether it was to help fix a flat tire, repairing a lawn mower, or haul steel scrap for residents in Tontogany. He loved to fish on his boat off the coast of the Florida Keys and would take friends on charter trips to fish. He was a huge fan of early country music. He always had a nice vegetable garden and in the later years fell in love with flowers, keeping his kids busy planting gardens.
John married Betty Grosjean in 1955. Two children proceeded him in death, Dennis Strickland and Janet Ludwig. Surviving children are Sharon (Scott) Benschoter, Sandra (Ed) Metzger and Steve (Dalia) Strickland. He will be sadly missed by his family and girlfriend Penny Doll. John has seven Grandchildren, Christina (Scott) Tucker, Mark Woelke, Tim Evans, Matt (Sarah) Motley, Angela (Kenny) Shidler, Carla (Clayton) Chamberlin and Dalton Strickland, and 11 Great Grand Children and One great- great granddaughter. Preceding him in death were his siblings, Francis Hammersmith, Bill Stricklen, Owen Strickland, Maxine Corey, Kenneth Stricklen and Junior Strickland. Surviving sister is Annabell Shoemaker of Arkansas.
John’s funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH 43565. Pastor Jeremy Metzger will officiate. Visitation for friends and family will be held Monday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 am to the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. John will be laid to rest at Union Hill Cemetery following the service. Memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com