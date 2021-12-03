John Buckenmyer, 77, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away, December 1, 2021. He was born May 6, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Albert J. and Marcia (Tremmel) Buckenmyer. He married Marcia Fearnside on April 20, 1968 and she survives in Bowling Green.
John received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from BGSU in 1968. He worked in the Bookstore industry for 32 years, serving as director of the University Bookstore at Bowling Green State University for 25 years. He was a member of St. John XXIII Parish in Perrysburg, Ohio where he served as an usher. He was also a member of the National Association of College Stores, Silver League Golf Member, BGSU Retirees Association, BGSU Falcon Club and the Bowling Green Country Club.
He loved the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Browns. John was an avid reader and golfer, loved to take pictures and enjoyed playing bridge with family and friends. He enjoyed attending all BGSU Falcon sporting events. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and supporting his children and grandchildren’s many endeavors.
Along with his wife of 53 years, Marcia, John is survived by his son Tim Buckenmyer (Michael Anderson) of Columbus, Ohio and daughter Lisa (Jay) Canterbury of Findlay, Ohio, grandchildren Kayla Canterbury and Ethan Canterbury, brother Jim Buckenmyer, sister-in-law Patricia Robinson, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob & Carolyn Fearnside, sister-in-law Marcia Buckenmyer and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday December 9, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday December 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Father Herb Weber will officiate. Interment will be held privately at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Facial coverings will be required in both the funeral home and the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to the John Buckenmyer Memorial Scholarship which is given to BGSU Education Students, in care of Tim Buckenmyer 851 S 22nd St. Columbus, Ohio 43206 or Bridge Hospice 15100 Birchaven Lane Findlay, Ohio 45840.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.