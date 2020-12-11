John B. Quinn, 96, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 after a period of declining health.
He was born Nov. 4, 1924 in Canton, OH, to Thomas J. and Edna (Sheers) Quinn.
He attended Worley and Belle Stone Elementary Schools, and was a proud 1942 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and a 1948 graduate of Kent State University. He served as a radio operator on B-25 bombers, flying missions in the Philippines during WWII.
John married Gloria Wilson Brough on January 19, 1946 and in 2018 they celebrated 72 years of marriage.
He worked for 34 years at Kempthorn Motors, retiring as General Sales Manager. He was instrumental in forming the Bulldog Athletic Association and was a loyal and passionate McKinley fan, holding season tickets to all home football and basketball games for well over 70 years. He was a life member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, where he served in many capacities and was a member of Stark County Retired Executives Club.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Lee Quinn, sister and brother-in-law, Art and Martha (Quinn) Underhill and granddaughter, Maggie Quinn.
He is survived by children, John and Jane (Warkall) Quinn of Wyoming, OH, Katherine (Quinn) and David Findley of Millersburg, and Thomas J. Quinn of Canton; grandchildren, Carrie (Quinn) and CJ Meiners of Cincinnati, Elizabeth Findley (Rice Bell) and Thomas Q. Findley, all of Millersburg; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Abby and Kate Meiners and Quinn and Elise Findley. Also surviving are inlaws, John and Alma Brough, many loving nieces and nephews and numerous lifelong friends.
John was a loyal supporter of Canton McKinley High School, his church, his country, his community and most of all his family who will deeply miss him.
His family would like to thank the many devoted, compassionate caregivers at Windsor Medical Center who cared for Dad when we couldn’t be there. He also enjoyed playing euchre with his special friends at The Windsor.
Due to Covid restrictions, private family services were held at West Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to John Knox Presbyterian Church 5155 Eastlake St. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 or a charity of your choice. Also remember to pray for others and perform an act of kindness whenever you can.
“Go Bulldogs”
www.lamiell funeralhome.com