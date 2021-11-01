John Allen Donaldson, 68, of Bowling Green, OH, passed away October 23, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, OH. He was born May 12, 1953, in Toledo, OH to Andrew & Wilma (Striggow) Donaldson.
John worked at Maumee Machine & Tool for 40 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed working on cars and was currently working on a corvette. He liked Camaros and Ford Fairlanes. He was a Boy Scout Assistant Leader and a craftsman carpenter, making furniture.
John married Joyce (Vollmar) on August 22, 1975. She survives along with sons, Nathan (Carrie) Donaldson and Christopher Donaldson, brother, Robert (Sue) Donaldson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis and nephew Matthew.
A private graveside service will be held at Otsego Cemetery. The family suggests giving memorials to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, OH. To share an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.