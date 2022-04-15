John A. Kern, Sr., 81 of rural Findlay, Ohio, passed away at his residence at 6:55 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born in Weston, Ohio on February 1, 1941 to the late Don and Velma (Mumy) Kern. On June 26, 1966, he married D. Joane Hobbs, and they shared over 55 years.
John is also survived by three children, Eric A. (Tiffany) Kern of Findlay, Angela D. (Mark) Stearns of Marshall Islands and John A., Jr. (Melissa) Kern of Findlay; grandchildren, Lauren E. Kern, Emma K. Kern of Findlay, Tamora K. (Phillip) Reinhart of Tiffin; Kristel J. Kern of Ottawa; Chloe E. Kern, Adeline R. Kern, V. Grace Kern, Jakob W. Kern, Josephine L. Kern, Gabrielle J. Kern and Everleigh J. Kern, all of Findlay; great-grandchildren, Raelynn A. and William P. of Tiffin; and a brother, Donald D. Kern of Bowling Green, Ohio.
John graduated from Otsego High School and attended college for two years. He played semi-pro basketball for the Toledo Suns and proudly served in the Army National Guard as an E-4 in the 584th MP Company in Bowling Green, Ohio. He worked in the lab at Whirlpool Corporation and retired following 37 years of service.
He loved, and was proud of, his family. John was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, mushroom hunting and gardening. He could often be seen over the years driving his tractor, working in the orchard or having breakfast at The Pilgrim. He also enjoyed woodcarving, attending auctions and reading. Many weekends were spent visiting East Harbor, eating at Jolly Rogers and watching the water and boats.
A graveside service, with full military rites, will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the McComb Union Cemetery with Pastor Michael Greene officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty Township Fire Department, 7692 Co. Rd. 140, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840 is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.