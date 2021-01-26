Joel L. Sandwisch, 82, of Millbury, Ohio passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg, following a recent diagnosis of T-cell lymphoma. Joel was born in Stony Ridge, Ohio on December 8, 1938 to Irvin and Virginia (Bringman) Sandwisch. He began a life-long construction career with Brossia Construction. He later transitioned to Rudolph Libbe Inc., where he worked for over 30 years. After retirement, he continued working as the Court Runner for Malone, Ault, & Farell Law Firm, becoming a known and loved face in Lucas and Wood County Courts. Joel’s faith was a cornerstone of his life, and he served in many leadership roles as a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Millbury, Ohio.
Joel was a 1956 graduate of Troy Luckey High School, where he excelled as a talented basketball and baseball player. As a starting point-guard, he helped lead his basketball team to the State of Ohio Regional Finals tournament his senior year, and was forever thankful to have been coached by “Frenchy” Filiere. A lifelong athlete, Joel spent decades playing competitive softball, later becoming a fixture at local golf courses, and even taking up pickleball in his final year.
Joel spent 61 one years married to his loving wife, Donna. His priority was spending time with the family they built together. Their three children adored their Dad, and each grandchild had a close, unbreakable relationship with “Papa”. He was woven into the fabric of their lives through every season. Together, Joel and Donna have been faithful supporters through years of athletic events, musical theatre productions, high school and college moments, family golf outings, career moves, and annual family vacations.
Joel had an unmatched enthusiasm for life and people. Everyone who knew him was drawn to his positive energy, focused determination, and friendly, happy spirit. Character and integrity were the very essence of who he was. His legacy is far reaching, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Donna (Cowles) Sandwisch; children, Darci (Tim) Ault. Todd (Nancy) Sandwisch, Annette (Leo) Mazzoli; grandchildren, Tyler (Julie), Trevor, and Kylee Ault, Trent and Emily Sandwisch, Casey and Craig Mazzoli; sibings, Judy Linse, Jennie Quinn, Joyce Sandwisch, Jerry Sandwisch, Jill Ward. Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Virginia, and his father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Edith Cowles.
Due to covid restrictions, private family funeral services were held Friday, January 22, 2021 at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Millbury Chapel. Services were officiated by Pastor Jim Nevel. Interment followed at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Joel’s memory are asked to consider St. Paul’s United Methodist Church P.O Box 153 Millbury, Ohio 43447 or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551