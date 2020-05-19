Joel C. Davis, age 90, of Luckey, OH, passed away on May 15, 2020 at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green.
On September 17, 1929 he was born to George and Margaret (Habel) Davis in Ross Twp, OH. He married Shirley Rife on September 5, 1951 in Angola, IN. Joel and Shirley raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 68 years of marriage, before Shirley passed away in 2019.
Joel was employed for over 30 years at Libbey Owens Ford Glass and at Marsh Funeral Homes for 45 years.
He was a life member of Luckey American Legion Post #240, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Korean War Veterans Chapter & Life Member of National Org. of Korean War Veteran’s Association, and Forty & Eight, where he served 12 Years as Grand Correspondent. He was also Honorary Grand Chef De Gare for the State of Ohio in the Forty & Eight. He helped raise funds for the Wood County Korean War Monument located on the Wood County Court House lawn. He was a member of the Northwest Ohio Korean War Veterans Chapter131, he served as president and later as Treasurer.
Joel served on the committee that worked to erect a Korean War Veterans Monument in Toledo, he was a member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Auxiliary since 1959, representative to the Boy Scouts pack 332 and Cub Scouts, coached Little League for several years, served as Secretary and Master of Pemberville Masonic Lodge #516, Trustee of Buckeye Boy State for over 30 years, served on the Village Council of Luckey. Honored with a membership into the Chapel of Four Chaplin’s, honored and commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel, inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in the Class of 2000. Served as Commander and for many years as Service Officer. Enjoyed serving coffee at the Toledo VA Clinic having served many hours. Military awards received include: Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit citation and proud to have served in the Korean War. The President of Korea presented him the Ambassador of Freedom Medal and the Korean War Service Medal. Joel graduated from Olney High School in 1948 and was named 2002 Alumnus of the year.
Joel is survived by sons: Jeffrey (JoEllen) Davis of IN; Douglas (Donna) Davis of Edon, OH; Timothy (Chris) Davis of Toledo, OH; daughter: Gail (Gary) Wachter of Bowling Green, OH; grandchildren: Sean Davis, Nick Davis, Michael Wachter, Nichole Eyre, Ian Davis; 8 step grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Shirley, he was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, brother, Richard Davis and step-brother, Robert King.
There will be a family committal service with full military honors, in which Joel will be laid to rest next to Shirley at Troy Township Cemetery in Luckey. Officiating, will be the Rev. James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. On-line condolences can be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.