Jody L. Coop, 51, of North Baltimore, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on August 20, 1970, in Bowling Green to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Rader) McCartney. She married Robert Coop on March 29, 2001, and he survives.
Jody is also survived by her son, Kenny (Regan Ford) Ish of Wauseon; daughter, Leanna (Jason) Daniels of Bloomdale; step-son, Jonathon Proennekke of Iowa; sisters: Judy (Gary) Cupp of Cygnet, Debra (Bill) Howard of Alabama and Dawn (Frederick) Finkenbiner of North Baltimore; and grandchildren: KJ, Mason and Lexi.
Jody was a member of Maranatha Bible Church and ASPCA Dog Rescue. She also enjoyed going to Amish country in Pennsylvania.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pug Rescue. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.