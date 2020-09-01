Jodie Mackenzie Lewis, 18, of Pemberville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 27, 2001 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late Joleane B. (Norwalk) Lewis and Michael Lewis.
Jodie had a wealth of loving friends that she met through school and church. She had a contagious smile and a very positive attitude, despite all of pain and challenges that she faced. She was the happiest when she was doing the things she loved. She enjoyed playing wrestling video games, singing karaoke to her favorite country music singers, Shania Twain, Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood. Jodie loved collecting stuffed animals of many different kinds and was an avid wrestling fan. She watched many different WWE wrestling shows on TV and in December of 2019, she was able to meet her idol, WWE superstar Roman Reigns.
Due to a congenital heart condition and many complications throughout her 18 years of life, Jodie endured countless weeks of care and treatment. Her care spanned from the Toledo Children’s Hospital here in Toledo to the University of Michigan Medical Center/Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. She spent her final days under the care of her grandparents and Hospice of Northwest Ohio at her home in Pemberville.
Jodie is survived by her father, Michael Lewis of Pemberville; maternal grandmother, Patricia Norwalk and her companion, Thomas Ferguson, Pemberville; paternal grandparents, James and Mary Lewis of Graytown, OH; brother, Michael Z. Lewis of Pemberville; aunts, Fillamay Norwalk, Wayne, OH and Christine Ferguson, Toledo, OH; and cousins, Dakota Heishman, Northwood, OH, Dalton Sherrill, Hendersonville, NC and Jayden Jenne, Toledo, OH. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joleane B. Lewis and her maternal grandfather, Ernest F. Norwalk.
Visitation for Jodie will be from 4-6 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Limestone Cemetery, Limestone, Ohio. Face masks and social distancing are required. The Lewis family suggests memorials be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E, River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Kids Wish Network, 4060 Louis Ave., Holiday, FL 34691. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.