Joanne Woodruff, age (85), of Lemoyne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday,
November 8, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1935 to Lester and Eunice (Jacobs) Miller, in Luckey. She married Jim Woodruff on August 25, 1956 in Luckey, Ohio. Together they raised three children and celebrated over 62 years of marriage before Jim’s passing in March 2019. Joanne worked at Toledo Edison for five years and for Eastwood Local Schools as a payroll clerk for over 37 years. Joanne’s memberships included being an active member of Zion United Methodist Church in Luckey where she served as secretary of Luckey Couples, played the piano for weekly church service and the Zion Women’s Quartet, and made Apple Butter and Elephant Ears at the Luckey Fall Festival. She also was the pianist for the “Quilting Eagles” and “Quilts of Valor” for Veterans. Joanne also worked for the Wood County Board of Elections for 50 plus years. Joanne volunteered at Wood County Hospital and was a Wood County Republican Central Committee person for Troy Township. Joanne attended many Eastwood athletic and academic events for her children and grandchildren, as well as selling tickets for games and tournaments with Jim for many years. Over the years Joanne traveled to many places around the United States with her husband and family.
The most memorable vacation spot was being on the beach at Treasure Island, Florida.
Joanne is survived by her children: Sharon Woodruff-Dudley, Tom (Dianne) Woodruff and Randy Woodruff, grandchildren: Mallory (Brian) White and Paige Woodruff, great-grandson: Beckham James White and great-granddaughter: Bexleigh Mae White. Joanne is also survived by her brother: Edmund (Jeannette) Miller, sisters-in-laws: Marilyn Woodruff, Kay Woodruff and Fannie McCoy. She was preceded in death by her parents: sister, Marlene Helm: In-laws: Henry and Ida Woodruff: brothers-in-laws: Charles Woodruff and Kenneth Woodruff and nephews: Matthew Miller and Michael McCoy.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Zion United Methodist Church, 525 Krotzer Ave., Luckey. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM. at the church. Pastor Arnie Elton will be officiating. Due to current health concerns, social distancing and face masks are required. Interment will be in the Troy Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to: Zion United Methodist Church or Troy Township Fire and EMS. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.