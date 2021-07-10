Joanne Marie Lehman, 89 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on July 9, 2021.
She was born on May 27, 1932 to the late Leo and Daisy (Craft) Stage in Weston, Ohio. She married Cliff Lehman on October 20, 1951. They had 48 beautiful years together until his death. Joanne is survived by her children Larry Lehman, Garry (Deb) Lehman, Rodney Lehman, Robert Lehman, Gloria Lehman, and Nancy Lehman (Steve Frame); 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and 1 grandson.
Joanne had so many talents she loved to share with everyone. She loved being a beautician for many years. She loved being a baker and making delicious and beautiful cakes for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and just to eat! She enjoyed knitting while she relaxed at night and created pot holders, dishcloths, hats, scarves and mittens. What she really loved was spending time with her family and friends, laughing while being silly. Walking everyday just to see and meet people during her daily trips. Joanne was a member of the Weston Church of Christ. She was an active member for 50 years in the Order of Eastern Stars, Weston #198. She was also a member of the Pythian Sisters organization. She helped raise many of her nieces and nephews over the years. She will be dearly missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.
Memorial donations may be gifted to the Weston Church of Christ in Joanne’s name or the charity of your choice. Visitation for Joanne will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Hanneman Funeral Home - Weston, 20375 East Taylor Street, Weston, Ohio 43569. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00am in the Weston Church of Christ, 13355 Center Street, Weston, Ohio 43569. Interment will immediately follow at Weston Cemetery. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Joanne’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory of condolence by visiting: www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.