Joanne Esther Hoelter age 89, of Toledo and formerly Perrysburg passed on to Heaven on July 28, 2022 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was born to Ernest and Alma (Howe) Tiede, in Britton, MI on December 4, 1932. Joanne married Harold Hoelter on February 10, 1952 in Luckey, OH. Joanne and Harold raised 3 children and celebrated 57 years of marriage together, until Harold’s death in 2009.
Joanne and Harold owned and ran Hoelter Foods in Luckey for 18 years. Her family being her greatest love, she had three children, eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and they all have wonderful memories of swimming in her pool in the summer, pizza parties and having fun holidays in her home. She was loved by all who knew her and always added fun, love and laughter to all family gatherings. She was the best “Nonnie” ever and will be dearly missed by her family.
Joanne is survived by children: Jon (Jan) Hoelter, Tamra (Norm) Mielke, and Thomas (Charlene) Hoelter; grandchildren: Dan (Eva) Hoelter, Mike (Abby) Hoelter, Matt (Karla) Hoelter, Joe (Miyu) Mielke, Emily (Sam) White, Amber
(Jordan) Powers, Justin Hoelter and Jason (Kristin) Hoelter. She is also survived by sisters: Pat Shuff and Katherine Hosler, brothers: Bob Traister and Dick Traister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, her twin brother Julius Tiede, her parents, and sisters: Betty Beauman, Norma Cox, brothers: Herb Tiede, Ray Traister and Rollie Traister.
Family and friends will be received from 12-2 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Chaplain Harold Schutte. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: Ohio Living Hospice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.