Joanne Esther Hoelter age 89, of Toledo and formerly Perrysburg passed on to Heaven on July 28, 2022 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was born to Ernest and Alma (Howe) Tiede, in Britton, MI on December 4, 1932. Joanne married Harold Hoelter on February 10, 1952 in Luckey, OH. Joanne and Harold raised 3 children and celebrated 57 years of marriage together, until Harold’s death in 2009.

Joanne and Harold owned and ran Hoelter Foods in Luckey for 18 years. Her family being her greatest love, she had three children, eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and they all have wonderful memories of swimming in her pool in the summer, pizza parties and having fun holidays in her home. She was loved by all who knew her and always added fun, love and laughter to all family gatherings. She was the best “Nonnie” ever and will be dearly missed by her family.