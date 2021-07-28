Joanne C. Baker, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
She was born on March 24, 1930 to Albert and Emma (Delventhal) Haase in Napoleon, Ohio. She married Ned Baker on April 7, 1951 and he survives.
She was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. She attended Wauseon, Bowling Green and Napoleon High Schools, graduating from Napoleon High School.
Along with her husband, Ned, Joanne is survived by her two sons Michael Baker of Boise, Idaho and Brad Baker of Leland, North Carolina as well as her two daughters Teresa Baker of Fairfield, Iowa and Nedra Dail of Denver, North Carolina. Also surviving is her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her brother Bruce Haase also survives.
Visitation for Joanne will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Vicar Robin Small will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Joanne’s honor to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the BGSU Foundation.
