Joann Louise Sander, age 92, of Pemberville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH.
She was born on November 11, 1927 in Bradner, OH to George and Mabel (Brockseker) Sander. She graduated from Pemberville High School in 1945. She had been employed in numerous positions throughout the years, including: the Truckstop on Route 6, and a restaurant in Pemberville. Most notably, she worked for Food Town in Bowling Green, as a Cashier for 37 years before she retired.
A woman of faith, she was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Joann’s ministries included teaching Sunday School, the Rebecca Circle and volunteering at Otterbein Portage Valley. She was an avid sports fan participating in bowling and would often be found watching or listening to the Cleveland Indians, the BG Falcons, or the Ohio State University Buckeyes. Joann loved cooking and baking and was affectionately know as the “cookie lady” at all of her nieces and nephews sporting events.
Joann is survived by her nieces and nephews: Donald (Connie) Johnson, Norma (Bud) Sweeney, Valerie Cost, Michael (Sally) Johnson, James (Suzie) Johnson, Mary Lou (Dick) Heath, Janice Sander, Ken (Carol) Sander and Pam Varty. 19 grand-nieces and nephews, 37 great-grand-nieces and nephews, 5 great-great-grand-nieces and nephews, and niece-in-law, Pat (Terry) Martell. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Howard (Nellie) Sander, and Dick (Eileen) Sander. Sister, Eloise (Curley) Johnson and infant sister, Dona May.
Following a family service, Joann will be laid to rest in a committal service at Pemberville Cemetery in Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com