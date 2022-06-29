Joan Zimmerman Gottschalk Bair - June 26, 1926 - February 9, 2022
She will be laid to rest on July 9th at 10 a.m. The service will take place at Webster Township Cemetery on St Rt 199 near Scotch Ridge.
Immediately following the service the family invites you to celebrate and reminisce about Joan at the Pemberville Library Community Room. Light refreshments will be served. All family and friends are welcome to attend the memorial service and celebration in Joan’s honor.
Any questions call Gretchen Adam 419-287-4836.