Joan (Martin) Howick, 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday February 24, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born June 11, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Edward and Vida (Cesnovar) Martin. She married George J. Howick on August 3, 1957 and he survives in Bowling Green.
As a senior in High School she met her husband George. She enrolled at Bowling Green State University, but discontinued her studies to begin a family with George. While raising her children she resumed her college studies at Niagara University. She completed her undergraduate degree and her Master’s Degree in Education from BGSU. With these degrees she set forth to train, encourage and mentor both young and older adults in obtaining their high school diplomas. She designed and managed the adult literacy program at Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, Ohio. She and this program received a Governor’s award for Excellence in Education.
Joan enjoyed golfing and has 3 holes-in-one to her to her credit. The last of these she achieved in her 70’s. She was passionate about the environment, particularly birds and gardening. Joan traveled extensively worldwide, including trips to: Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, Japan, China, Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Panama, Costa Rica, Peru, the Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green and the Presidents Club at both BGSU and Hillsdale College.
Along with her husband of 63 years, George, Joan is survived by her children Mary Beth Hansley, Cynthia Ann Ross, Stephan C. Howick and Michael J. Howick, 8 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in passing by her son John Martin Howick.
A Celebration of Joan’s Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the John Martin Howick Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Howick family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com