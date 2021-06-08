Joan I. Boxley, 88, of Rudolph, OH, passed away June 5, 2021, at her home. She was born May 12, 1933, in Jackson Twp., OH to Floyd & Rosina (Pauff) Dill. Joan was a member of South Liberty United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed flower gardening and the Cleveland Indians.
Survivors include son, Mark (Gloria) West, grandchildren, Emily (Andrew Rennert) West, Jacob (Kristin) West, and Laura West, great grandsons, Mathew and Jason and 1 great granddaughter on the way, step granddaughter, Amanda (Jesh) St John, bonus son, Ben Scoles, best friend, Eleanor Kramp, stepchildren, Vicky (Frank) Martin, Luanne (Phil Hobson) Patton, Teresa (Ted) Lorenzen, Linda (Dave) Ernsthausen, Howard (Denise) Boxley, Jean (Bob) Korsnack and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Jim West and Milton Boxley, son Matt West, daughter Jody (Jim) Miller and siblings, Leona Anderson, Doris Hockenberger and Wilbur Dill.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, 408 W. Wooster St. Bowing Green, OH. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be given to the church. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.