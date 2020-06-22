Joan Carol (Reed) Adams, of Edina, MN died on June 4, 2020, at age 86, while resting at home.
Born and raised in Lima (Ohio), Jo was the eldest child of James L. and Ruth E. (Hastings) Reed. She graduated from Lima Central High School in 1951 and received a BS in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1956. Married to John C. Adams in 1961, they lived in several places in the Midwest, calling Minnesota home since 1975. Jo raised three children, eventually returning to work as an office administrator in several locations and maintaining her own independent business. Jo was known for her keen mind and sharp wit, as well as her deep love of family, lakeside camping, and Sanibel Island.
She is survived by John and their three children: Amy Adams of Walnut Creek, CA; Bob Adams of Mound, MN; Sue Adams (John Crosson) of Walnut Creek, CA; beloved grandchildren Hannah Ross, Emily Ross, Tommy Adams and Jake Adams; sisters Judy and Beverly, brother Jim “Butch”, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service was held for the immediate family. Memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, Feeding America, local food banks, or programs offering assistance to those struggling within your community. Remembrances and messages are welcomed on Jo’s memorial page at https://www.memories.net/page/6141/joan-adams