Joan Bowers, 87, of North Baltimore, passed away at 11:15 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Briar Hill Health Campus. She was born on July 13, 1934, in Bowling Green to the late George and Jane (Brandeberry) Roach.
Joan is survived by her son, Rick (Beth) Bowers of North Baltimore; daughters: Sally (Kevin-deceased) Powell of North Baltimore and Becky Bowers of Toledo; grandchildren: Jennifer McMahan, Troy Bowers, Tara Lawrence, Patrick Powell and Jane Powell; 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Joan was a retired Teacher from Powell Elementary in North Baltimore. She was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539, Order of Eastern Star, was on the first North Baltimore E.M.S. crew, and was a former Girl Scout Leader. Joan enjoyed volunteering throughout her life, most recently with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Chopin Hall and the Nearly New Shop.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, with Pastor Jim Baney officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.