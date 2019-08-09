Jo Lynn Shaffer, 70, Tiffin and formerly of North Baltimore, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019).
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Jome, North Baltimore.
Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 9:02 am
Jo Lynn Shaffer, 70, Tiffin and formerly of North Baltimore, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019).
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Jome, North Baltimore.
Posted in Obituaries on Friday, August 9, 2019 9:02 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]