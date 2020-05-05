Jo Ann Cordell died peacefully April 3, 2020 at Heartland of Perrysburg.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 64 years Zane Cordell; sons Bob (Diane) Cincinnati, OH, Tim (Dianne)Cordell of Northwood, OH; 4 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren ; brothers Bill (Kathy)Tinney; Tom Tinney, Mike (Maggie) Tinney; numerous nieces & nephews and many close friends.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents Bill & Betty (Ellerman) Tinney and sister Vicki Tinney Keller.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. June 6, 2020 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Master, 28744 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551