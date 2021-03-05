Jo Ann (Brinkman) Miller, age 78, passed away on March 3, 2021. She was born on March 24, 2942 in Napoleon, Ohio to Paul Jennings and Mabel Marie Jennings. Jo Ann married Richard Miller on August 11, 1991.
Jo Ann was a 1960 graduate of McClure High School where she was vice-president of her class, graduated from Carnegie College in Cleveland, and was a Medical Technologist in the Health Center at Bowling Green State University for 31 years. In her younger years, Jo Ann was involved in 4-H and was the Dairy Princess at the Henry County Fair. She loved growing up on the family farm and being a farm wife for many years. Jo Ann was a 4-H advisor, a volunteer for the Red Cross, and spent time volunteering with Richard at the Wood County Humane Society. While living in Cleveland for the past several years, Jo Ann became a big Cavs basketball fan and she loved crafts, bingo, and outings.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Doug) Deutsch; grandchildren, Danielle and Aaron Deutsch; sister, Jean Ripke; and brothers, Herb (Bervia) Jennings and Jerry (Linda) Jennings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Miller; brother, Dean Jennings; and brother-in-law, Larry Ripke.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place at Olive Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Human Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.