Jim Richards, age (60), of Perrysburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Woodville. He was born on July 5, 1960 in Oregon, OH to James C. and Arlene J. (Warns) Richards. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1978. On July 4, 1997 he married Jahn Cook. They celebrated over 16 years of marriage until Jahn’s passing in 2013. Jim worked as a Machine Operator 25 plus years for Service Spring Corp., in Millbury. He enjoyed being with his family, which included going out to eat with his cousins each week. He also enjoyed playing with his dog, watching sports and listening to rock and roll music.
Jim is survived by his sister: Doris (Mark) Schulte of Perrysburg, niece: Jennifer (Christopher) Snyder of Custar, nephew: Marc (Natasha) Schulte of Buffalo, NY, great-nephew: Bentley Snyder and great-niece: Alexis Snyder. Extended family: Nick, Dawn, Jason and his furry k-9 companion Cheri. In addition to his wife Jahn, he was preceded in death by his parents, son: Steven Richards, infant nephew: Marcus Schulte, and extended family member, Andy.
Jim will be laid to rest in a family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Pastor, Mike Hughes. In lieu of flowers, the family
requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: St. John’s Lutheran Church, Box 279, Stony Ridge, OH 43463. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com