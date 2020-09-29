Jim Berridge, age (90), of Pemberville, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. He was born on February 13, 1930 in Bradner, OH to Russell and Georgiabelle (Stump) Berridge. He graduated from Bradner High School in 1948. He was a triple threat and he lettered all four years, in football, baseball and basketball. He would later attend Ohio University where he was on the freshman football and baseball teams. Having received a draft notice, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and would be stationed in Germany. He married Mary Jacobs, on August 15, 1953 in Luckey, OH and they would celebrate 67 years of marriage together. He worked in glass manufacturing at Libbey-Owens-Ford Plant #8 in Toledo for 30 plus years. He played baseball with the Pemberville Legion, Carl Schmidt Chevrolet and the Perrysburg Merchants in the Federation League. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially his yearly Canadian fishing trips. His memberships included Chippewa and Tanglewood Golf Clubs.
In addition to his wife Mary, Jim is survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Jacobs. Nephews: David (Maureen) Fought, Michael (Mary Lou) Jacobs and Jim (Laura) Jacobs. Niece, Karen (Mike) Heinze, 9 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Maryellen Fought.
Jim will be laid to rest in a family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Pastor, Pete Johnston. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: A charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com