Jill Trevino, 56, of Franklin Furnace, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Born on July 19, 1963 in Toledo, she was a daughter of Gilbert and Judith Periatt Springstead.
She was a 1981 Eastwood High School graduate.
Local survivors include her mother, Judith Springstead of Bowling Green; and brothers, Geoffrey Springstead of Weston and Gilbert Springstead of Bowling Green. Also surviving are three sons, three daughters and three grandchildren.
A service was held Friday at the Brant Funeral Home in Sciotoville. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.