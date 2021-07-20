Jill Stickney Conner, 69, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 18, 2021.
She was born April 17, 1952 in Waterville, Ohio to Donald Stickney and Mary Anita (Simonds) Evans.
Jill loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her son Chris Conner of Bowling Green, daughter Tara Conner Hamler, Ohio, grandchildren Mac, Kayleigh, Dustin, Courtney, Taylor and Hayleigh, great-grandchildren Chloe, Leyla and Landon, sister Elizabeth Brown and loving companion Edward Kelbaugh.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather Edwin D. Evans and brother Jay Stickney.
A celebration of Jill’s life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Wood County Humane Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Conner family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.