Jewel L McAfee, 68, of North Baltimore, Ohio passed away on February 13, 2022.
She was born on February 9, 1954 to the late Walter and Merabell (Pultz) Brown. She married Terry McAfee on July 25, 1975.
Jewel is survived by her daughter Pamela Cushard; step-son Sam (Jo) McAfee; siblings: Kit Brown and Evelyn “Pinky” (Mike) Proffitt; step-brothers Scott and Jack McGiffin; step-sister Amy Couch and grandchildren: Katie McAfee, Bridget Cushard, Merceddes (Austin) Futo; Scotland McAfee, Kenna Dill; numerous nieces, nephews and family friends. Jewel was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Merabell; step-father Melvin “Mick” McGiffin, brother Terry Brown; and sister Edith Marshall.
Jewel was a cook at Kaufman’s for several years and last worked at AMV in Bradner. She was a member of the VFW in Bowling Green. She enjoyed going to garages sales and Goodwill to get great deals. She loved to play BINGO and has an extensive collection of diamond art she completed.
Memorial contributions in Jewel’s honor may be gifted to the family.
Visitation for Jewel will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 1 p.m. in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Celebration of life dinner to follow at the Community Center in Jerry City, 460 Main Street, Jerry City, Ohio 43437.
