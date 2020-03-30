Jesus “Jesse” Gonzales Sr., 64, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
He was born on February 25,1956 to the late Gabriel and Isabel (Ramos) Gonzales in San Antonio, Texas. Jesse married Juanita (Clark) Gonzales on November 7,1980 in Portage, Ohio and she survives him.
Jesse is also survived by his daughters: Alisha and Heather Gonzales; sons: Justin and Jesus Gonzales Jr.; sister Maria Martinez; and brother Manuel (Blanca Arias) Gonzales; and 14 grandchildren. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Lyria Gonzales; grandson Abram Gonzales; brothers: Juan Gonzales and Gabriel Gonzales; sisters: Victoria Llanas and Eva Llanas.
Jesse worked for the County Highway Garage for 27 years retiring in 2004. He enjoyed camping and going to the casino.
The one thing Jesse loved the most was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Services for Jesse will be private. Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory. 1460 W. Wooster Street. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jesse’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.