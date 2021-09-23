Jessica A. Blanco, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 9, 2021. She was born on August 6, 1947 to the late Saturnino and Consuelo (Viera) Avila in Maumee, Ohio. She married Alberlardo T. Blanco on May 24, 1969 and they were married until he passed away on April 17, 2018.
Jessica is survived by her children: Anita Blanco and Manuel (Heather) Blanco; grandchildren: Kaden and Marcus; siblings: Robert, Mike and Tony Avila. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Alex Blanco; sisters: Tina Gaurdiola and Juanita Aldaco; and brothers: Frank Avila and Mario Avila;
Memorial contributions in Jessica’s honor may be gifted to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Services for Jessica will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Ohio.