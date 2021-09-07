Please join us for the celebration of life in loving memory of Jerry Prowant who passed away on January 9, 2021. September 11, 2021 at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. ( Please use the south side entrance doors.) Open house 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. We will be gathering to share some favorite memories, stories, and to laugh, to cry and to remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. Light refreshments will be served.
