Jerry Melvin Saunders, 81, of Haskins, OH, passed away July 12, 2022, at his home. He was born April 13, 1941, in Toledo, OH to Melvin & Marie (Meyer) Saunders. Jerry was a Master Watch Maker for Toledo Jewelers. He traveled thru Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, and Alabama opening stores. He later retired from The Andersons.
Jerry was a member of Middleton Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept for 26 years, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and puttering around in his man cave. Jerry loved all of his pets.
He married Judith (Sass) August 22, 1982. She survives along with sons, Jerry (Sharon) Saunders, Todd (Darlene) Saunders, James (Susan) Ramsey, Anthony Ramsey, Daniel Ramsey and Shawn Saunders, 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, and former wife, Nancy Saunders. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Benjamin, and Bert Saunders.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St., Tontogany, OH, with the Firefighter’s Last Alarm Service by Middleton Twp. Fire Dept. at 5:30 p.m. Jerry’s funeral service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be given to Middleton Twp. Fire & EMS or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com