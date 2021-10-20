Jerry LeRoy Yates, 79, formerly of Bowling Green OH, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, peacefully at home in Knoxville, TN with his family by his side.
Jerry was born in Bowling Green, OH to the late William and Esther (Mills) Yates.
Jerry is survived by his daughter Leona (William) Porteous of Knoxville, TN, Tammy Thompson of Perrysburg, OH, and Jerry Yates of Bowling Green, OH; 11 grandchildren: Nicholas Biegel, Edward Biegel, Kali Porteous, James Quaintance, Benjamin Quaintance, Caitland Quaintance, Jack Yates, Vincent Yates, Ashley Yates, Dalton Yates, and Matthias Yates; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Kerr of McComb, OH, Sheilan Beaupre of Bowling Green, OH; and brother Steven Yates of Bowling Green, OH.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son Richard; brothers Robert, Carl, Melvin, Kenneth, Michael, and Rick; and his sister Jean.
Jerry is a veteran of the Vietnam War and served honorably in the Army as a mechanic for over four years achieving the rank of Sergeant Specialist 5. Jerry retired from the City of Bowling Green, OH where he worked for over 30 years in the water and sewer department.
Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family in TN, loved to fish and spend time outdoors, watch NASCAR, cheer on his Oakland Raiders, and watch & participate in horse racing.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Fisher House, Hope for the Warriors, or Home For Our Troops.
Jerry will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.