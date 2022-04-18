Jerry L. Webb Jr., age 53, of Findlay, Ohio, died at 1:19pm on Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. He was born on March 24, 1969, in Fostoria, Ohio to Jerry L. Webb Sr. and Janet (Ickes) Wise. His father is deceased and his mother and step father, Carlos Wise survive in Whitehouse, Ohio.
He is also survived by 2 sons: Dan (Jenn) Dingledine of Findlay and Justin (Donna) Webb of Caledonia, Ohio; daughter, Felicia Webb of North Baltimore; brothers: Allen Clark of Denton, Texas, Carl Wise of Whitehouse, Ohio and Chuck Wise of Bloomdale; grandchildren: Blake, Kyla, Alexis, Kyler, Angel, Kaleb, and Peyton; 3 great grandchildren and long time companion, Amanda Bear.
Jerry had been the manager of Flag City Car Wash in Findlay. He enjoyed watching Sprint Car Races, Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football and fishing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 1-3 and 5-7pm at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. Funeral services and burial will be private. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.