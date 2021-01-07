Jerry L. Snyder, age (77), of Lemoyne, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born on July 5, 1943 in Fremont, OH to Ralph and Pauline (Klotz) Snyder. On August 10 1985, he married Carol Adkins, and they have celebrated 35 years of marriage together.
He worked as a Machinist for Chrysler 30 years before retiring. While family was always Jerry’s first love, other enjoyments included: being a proud veteran and a member of the VFW, the outdoors and going camping, the Detroit Tigers and all of his fur buddies over the years.
In addition to his wife Carol, Jerry is survived by his children: Craig (Amy) Snyder of Toledo, Stacey Snyder of Oregon, OH, and Betsy (Jim) Wiedemann of Dayton. Step Son: Michael Adkins of Williston, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Brothers: Ronald (Nancy) Snyder of Bowling Green, Eugene (Lorena) Snyder of SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will host a public celebration in Jerry’s Memory, at a future date to be announced. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com