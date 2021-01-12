Jerry I. Prowant, 79, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday January 9, 2021. He was born September 9, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Irvan and Juanita (Cole) Prowant. He married Rebecca “Becky” Smith on October 18, 1968 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Jerry worked as an Equipment Operator for the Wood County Highway Department retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Bowling Green Elks Lodge #818 and the Tontogany Odd Fellows #755. He loved the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Indianapolis Colts, watching NASCAR and bowling. Westerns were his main entertainment on the television with his idols of John Wayne and Roy Rogers. Happy trails to you.
It is common for people to feel as though their loved ones were some of the best people they knew, the Prowant family was lucky enough to know for certain that Jerry Prowant was an incredible man and a dedicated family member.
Along with his wife Becky, Jerry is survived by his sons: Jamey of Deltona, Florida, Jeremy (Elizabeth) of Las Vegas, Nevada,; daughters: Michelle Prowant of Woodville, and Amy (Thomas) Kretzmar of Toledo,; brother: Ronald (Jaci) of Bowling Green,; and sister: Diana (Sam) Johnson of Surprise, Arizona. Jerry was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jeffrey on 01/08/2021 and grandson Jerhid Fegley.
A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Prowant family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.