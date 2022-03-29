Jerry E. Vestal, age 64, of Luckey, OH passed away at his home, on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1957, in Toledo, OH to Robert and Mary (King) Vestal.
Jerry owned Vestal Excavating and Demolition for 30 plus years. Whenever one of his kids were asked “what their dad did for a living?” They would say “He blows things up.” Among his favorite past times, besides being known as a “ladies’ man,” Jerry also enjoyed hunting, demolition derbies and going to auctions of all kinds. He was also known for his strong passion for animals.
Jerry is survived by his children: Kim (Todd) Lach of Luckey, Shawn Vestal of Luckey and Lyric McCurley of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Makayla, Mallory, Keagan, Braxtan, Carter, Aubrey and Rose. Sisters: Sherry, Jean, Pat, Betty, Louann, Bonnie, Connie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Doug Vestal, brother, Lynn and close brother-in-law, John.
Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m., with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094
State Route 105, Pemberville. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery. Officiating will be, Pr. Leroy Sholey. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorials take the form of contributions to: The Wood County Humane Society or Ohio Living Hospice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.