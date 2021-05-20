Jerry C. Crawford Sr., 82, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born March 14, 1939 in Bowling Green to the late C.O. and Helen (Myers) Crawford. He married Rose Spilker on April 10, 1960.
Jerry was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. He went on to obtain his Bachelor’s degree in Education from BGSU.
Jerry worked 25 years as a firefighter for the Bowling Green Fire Department, retiring October 1, 1990. Jerry taught 6th grade at Ridge Elementary School. He also spent many years working as a substitute teacher throughout Bowling Green City Schools.
He was a member of the Wood County Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite and Shrine, was a former member of the Bowling Green Elks Lodge and attended Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green,
Jerry enjoyed collecting classic cars and could often be seen at local car shows. In his younger years, he was an avid golfer, bowler and a talented woodworker. He also volunteered for several years as a starter at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green. Other hobbies were Cleveland Indian Baseball, National Tractor Pulling Championships becoming a “fixture” in the VIP Suite where he volunteered for many years. He also enjoyed playing poker with his “poker buddies”.
Affectionately known as “Pawpaw” “Grandpa” “Gramps“ and “G-Pa”, nothing brought Jerry more joy than the time he spent with his grandchildren. He adored each of them just as much as they adored him. He will be sorely missed but fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Rosie of 61 years; his brother Dick Crawford; sisters Sandy (Tony) Aspacher and Sharon Drain; sister-in-law Arla Mae Crawford; his children Jerry (Kelly) Crawford, Jr., Beth (Bill) Ault and Kelly (Jeff) Williams; grandchildren Alyse Williams, Jeremy Ault, Zachary Crawford, Elayna Crawford; great-grandchildren Mikah, Jayden and Nichole; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Crawford and brother-in-law Skeeter Drain.
Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Fireman’s Service will be conducted Tuesday evening at 7:45 p.m. by the Bowling Green Fire Division. His funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Debbie Conklin will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green where a Fireman’s Last Call will be rendered by the Bowling Green Fire Department. Facial coverings are recommended for those attending services.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The American Diabetes Association, The Wood County Humane Society, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.
